Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Louisiana bank employees go to hospitals after handling flyers left in night dropbox

The Investar Bank employees in Baton Rouge took themselves to the hospital, fire officials said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three bank employees in Louisiana took themselves to hospitals Monday after coming into contact with flyers that were left in the night dropbox, authorities said.

The three employees at Investar Bank went to get checked out around 10 a.m., a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman told Fox News Digital. 

NEW ORLEANS COP ACCUSED OF MOLESTING GIRL WHOSE SEX ASSAULT HE WAS INVESTIGATING

An Investar bank in Baton Rouge. Three bank employees took themselves to the hospital Monday after handling flyers left in a night dropbox. 

An Investar bank in Baton Rouge. Three bank employees took themselves to the hospital Monday after handling flyers left in a night dropbox.  (Google Maps)

"These flyers were dropped off to at least five other businesses in the area," fire spokesman Justin Hill said. 

A handful of other businesses in Baton Rouge were also shut down around noon, WBRZ-TV reported.

Authorities didn't name the impacted businesses. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A hazmat crew was at the scene and was investigating, Hill said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.