Spring break beach trip turns deadly as fiery crash kills 3 teens, leaves 1 fighting for life

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Three Georgia high school students were killed and another remains in critical condition after a Jeep carrying teens on spring break veered off a Florida highway and burst into flames, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday along Highway 65 in Franklin County, where officials say the vehicle left the roadway, crossed into the opposite lane and slammed into a tree line before catching fire.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to what Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith described as a "terrible traffic crash" that shut down the highway for hours.

"Highway 65 is going to be closed probably for the next six or seven hours — we’ve had a really terrible traffic crash up there with a fatality," Smith said in a video message posted shortly after the incident.

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He said both the Florida Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies were on scene investigating and urged drivers to seek alternate routes, adding that the victims were not local to the area.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles confirmed to Fox 5 Atlanta that the victims include an 18-year-old male from Alpharetta, a 17-year-old female from Cumming, and a 16-year-old female from Cumming. A 17-year-old female from Alpharetta was airlifted to a Tallahassee hospital in critical condition. Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities for additional information.

Authorities also confirmed to the outlet that good Samaritans rushed to the scene within moments of the crash and were able to pull one of the teens from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

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"We don’t know how fast they were going or exactly what happened, but something caused the vehicle to cross into the other lane and hit a tree," the sheriff said in a later update. "We’re all heartbroken."

The group had been in the area for spring break.

"They were just regular kids coming down to have a good time at the beach," Smith added.

One of the victims has been identified by family and friends as Jaylyn Fehr, a junior at Horizon Christian Academy.

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According to a GoFundMe page created to support her family, Jaylyn was a volleyball player at the school and also competed with club team A5 Gwinnett. She was described as deeply involved in her church community and known for her faith, kindness and dedication.

"Her faith and kindness touched everyone who knew her, and her loss is deeply felt by her family, friends, and the entire community," the page states.

Her club volleyball team also paid tribute, remembering Jaylyn as a beloved teammate and friend.

"Jaylyn was a valued member of the A5 family — a teammate, a friend, and someone who brought energy and heart to those around her," the team said in a statement. "Her impact will continue to live on through the people she touched."

The organization added that it is "surrounding her family with love" and standing with her teammates, coaches and others grieving the loss.

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Friends and loved ones shared tributes on social media, describing the loss as devastating.

"There are no words for this kind of loss," one family friend wrote. "My heart is completely shattered for everyone who loved Jaylyn."

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Another mourner wrote, "Jaylyn Fehr will forever be in the forefront of our hearts and souls."

The students attended Horizon Christian Academy, which confirmed the deaths and said the school community is "heartbroken" by the loss.

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"It is with profound sorrow that we share that three of our amazing, kind, smart, and loved students were killed," the school said, adding that one student remains hospitalized. "We will stand together, grieve together, and care for one another."

The school opened its chapel to students and families and said it is mobilizing support for those affected.

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Community members are also paying tribute.

The City of Cumming said it will light its "Cumming Home" water tower in navy blue and gold from April 7 through April 17 in honor of the students and in support of the school community.

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"Please join us in keeping all Horizon Christian Academy students, staff, families — especially the families of the deceased — in your prayers and thoughts as they work through this tragedy," the city said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.