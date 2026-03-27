At least 2 students killed, several injured in school bus crash in Tennessee: 'A parent's worst nightmare'

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At least two students were killed and at least seven other people were injured Friday after a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday in West Tennessee.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Maj. Travis Plotzer said during a news conference Friday that the crash took place on Highway 70 in Carroll County, and involved a state Department of Transportation dump truck, a Chevrolet Trailblazer and the school bus.

Plotzer called the incident "a parent’s worst nightmare."

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash but said it appeared that the transportation department dump truck did not contribute to the incident.

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Authorities said 25 students and five adults were on the bus.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said in a statement that the bus was transporting students and employees from Kenwood Middle School to Jackson, Tennessee, for a field trip. The district added that all families of those on the bus have been contacted.

"Our hearts go out to our Kenwood community, students, staff, faculty, friends, and neighbors. Please join us in praying for all involved," the school system said.

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At least seven other people were taken to hospitals in Tennessee, officials said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Four people were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville and were in stable condition, a Vanderbilt Health spokesperson told The Associated Press.

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Nineteen other individuals were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County, a spokesperson for the facility said, and were evaluated and later released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.