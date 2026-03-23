Spring break hot spots turn lawless as fights erupt, drugs flow and dozens arrested in sweeping crackdowns

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Dozens of spring breakers across two popular beach destinations ended up in handcuffs over the weekend as authorities continue to crack down on the mayhem wreaking havoc up and down the Sunshine State’s shores.

Fort Lauderdale logged nine arrests related to spring break over the weekend, bringing the total number of arrests for the season to 47, a police department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Officials with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco also issued 12 new notices to appear to spring breakers, resulting in a total of 29 notices being handed out since the season began.

The arrests vary in severity from trespassing and open container charges to assault and battery, according to data provided by the department.

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Several hours up the coast, authorities in Daytona Beach conducted a total of 75 beachside arrests, including 12 felony arrests and 15 arrests related to narcotics, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital.

The decline in arrests comes as both spring break destinations are cracking down on rowdy college students after videos from both locations showed chaotic scenes and violence plaguing the sandy shores.

Last week, the City of Daytona Beach declared a state of emergency stemming from authorities making over 100 arrests, according to FOX 35.

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"Daytona Beach should no longer position itself as a spring break destination," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said.

"It is not a decision against tourism, but a decision against unsanctioned high-risk activity that strains resources, disrupts our community and places unnecessary demands on public safety personnel."

The move came after several unauthorized beach "takeover events" organized on social media wreaked havoc on the spring break hot spot.

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"We’re focusing on that core area with the kids that are out there underage drinking, smoking weed, all that stuff, so that we have tools to be able to get them off the street," Young added.

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The event led to 133 arrests throughout Volusia County, including 84 in Daytona Beach and 49 in New Smyrna Beach.

Additionally, a video of thousands of bathing suit-clad spring breakers frantically fleeing from the beach after hearing what was believed to be gunshots went viral last weekend, though authorities have since revealed the noise was actually made by water bottles being crushed.

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The incident unfolded during a takeover event hosted online, with officials now vowing to prosecute anyone who organizes an unsanctioned gathering in the area.

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"We're going to be the first county — and my attorneys are working on it now — we are coming after you financially," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news conference earlier this week, according to FOX 35.

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"And if I could come after you criminally, I would. So, don't sit behind a keyboard in Georgia or Orlando or wherever and think you're going to do these truck events and these takeover events, because it's not going to happen. There is a way to do business. Get permits and do things the right way."

In Fort Lauderdale, video obtained by the New York Post shows the moment a group of college students began pummeling a man around 3 a.m. outside Dicey Riley’s Irish Pub in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

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The clip shows roughly half a dozen spring breakers kicking the unidentified man as he falls to the ground. The group then continues to pummel the man as a group of witnesses look on.

However, the individual later appeared to recover from the fight and left the area before authorities could speak with him, FLPD said.

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Both cities have since implemented curfews for individuals under the age of 18 in an attempt to calm the chaos as officials are pointing to a strain on local resources.

"It’s not like these folks RSVP," Young said, according to FOX 35. "So it’s somewhat of a guessing game as to how many people are actually showing up, and we do our best to make sure we have resources out there, but truth be told, with the amount of people that were in town this weekend, I literally have, have about 222 sworn officers."