US
Published

Southeast, mid-Atlantic facing severe storms forecast

Snow will accumulate across the Midwest, Great Lakes

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Another day of strong-to severe storms will impact portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.  

GULF COAST AND SOUTHEAST TO FACE THUNDERSTORMS, TORNADOS

Southeastern severe storm threat

Southeastern severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible.  

Midwest, Great Lakes futuretrack

Midwest, Great Lakes futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Rain will also sweep across the Northeast, clearing up Wednesday afternoon before the next round moves in on Thursday. 

Eastern futuretrack

Eastern futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, snow will accumulate across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.  

Midwest, Great Lakes snow forecast

Midwest, Great Lakes snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Some areas could pick up 6-12 inches of snow, with colder-than-average temperatures swinging southward.

Potential California record-high temperatures

Potential California record-high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Strong winds from the Rockies to the Plains will elevate the fire danger and record-breaking heat is building across California.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

