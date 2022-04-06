Southeast, mid-Atlantic facing severe storms forecast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another day of strong-to severe storms will impact portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

GULF COAST AND SOUTHEAST TO FACE THUNDERSTORMS, TORNADOS

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible.

Rain will also sweep across the Northeast, clearing up Wednesday afternoon before the next round moves in on Thursday.

Meanwhile, snow will accumulate across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Some areas could pick up 6-12 inches of snow, with colder-than-average temperatures swinging southward.

Strong winds from the Rockies to the Plains will elevate the fire danger and record-breaking heat is building across California.