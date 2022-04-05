Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados
High winds, snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains
Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week.
Critical fire danger will be widespread over the High Plains.
Record heat is also expected this week from California into Texas.