Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

High winds, snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.  

DOLLY PARTON CALLS FOR PRAYERS AS TENNESSEE FIRES THREATEN AREA NEAR DOLLYWOOD

Severe storm threat on Tuesday in the Southeast

Severe storm threat on Tuesday in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week.

Rain still to come in the Southeast

Rain still to come in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Critical fire danger will be widespread over the High Plains.  

Potential western record highs

Potential western record highs (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Record heat is also expected this week from California into Texas

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

Your Money