Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week.

Critical fire danger will be widespread over the High Plains.

Record heat is also expected this week from California into Texas.