South Dakota
South Dakota Burger King shootout leaves one dead, suspect fired at police before being killed

South Dakota burger King had around 20 customers in the store when the shooting occurred

Associated Press
A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police.

Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the officers, officials said.

Law enforcement returned fire and one person was fatally shot. Officials did not say who was killed or describe his or her role in the incident.

SOUTH DAKOTA'S OGLALA SIOUX TRIBE SUING FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OVER LAW ENFORCEMENT STAFFING

Witnesses said about 10 to 12 gunshots could be heard. Investigators cordoned off the area around the Burger King, including placing yellow police tape at the drive-thru. Patrons of the restaurant waited in their vehicles to be cleared from the scene.

A shootout outside a Sioux Falls Burger King left one dead. The suspect shot at police before they returned fire, killing him.

Steven Carrillo was inside the Burger King with his partner and three children when the shooting happened and said the family hid in the bathroom when the gunfire rang out.

SOUTH DAKOTA POLICE OFFICERS FATALLY SHOOT ARMED MAN OUTSIDE OF A CASINO IN RAPID CITY

"I felt gunless," he said. "We were in there for like an hour we didn’t even eat afterward."

Carrillo said there were about 20 people inside the restaurant when the shooting began.

"I was mostly worried about my kids, man…" Carrillo said, shaking his head. His children range in age from 4 to 9 years old.

The case has been turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

SOUTH DAKOTA POLICE SHOOTOUT LEADS TO 3 ARRESTED

It’s the fifth police shooting in the city since the end of March, and the seventh since October 2021. Four of those seven have been fatal, according to Argus Leader.