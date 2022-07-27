South Dakota police officers fatally shoot armed man outside of a casino in Rapid City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapid City officers have fatally shot a man with a gun outside a casino, police officials said.

According to Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday after officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the casino's parking lot.

Hedrick says the man fired at officers when they arrived, KELO-TV reported.

"Our officers returned fire on the subject, and he is deceased. This appears to be an attack on police officers at this time," Hedrick said.

Officials say a patrol car was struck by gunfire, but no officers were hurt.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.