South Dakota
Published

South Dakota police officers fatally shoot armed man outside of a casino in Rapid City

South Dakota officials say a police car was struck by bullets, but no officers were injured

Associated Press
Rapid City officers have fatally shot a man with a gun outside a casino, police officials said.

According to Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday after officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the casino's parking lot.

Hedrick says the man fired at officers when they arrived, KELO-TV reported.

"Our officers returned fire on the subject, and he is deceased. This appears to be an attack on police officers at this time," Hedrick said.

South Dakota police officers shot and killed a man who was open firing in a casino parking lot.

Officials say a patrol car was struck by gunfire, but no officers were hurt.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.