Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Dakota
Published

South Dakota police shootout leads to 3 arrested

SD Police chased down and arrested suspect armed with shotgun

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sioux Falls police fired numerous gunshots at a man who threatened officers with a shotgun, according to the city's police chief.

No one was hit by the gunshots fired Monday afternoon in a car wash parking lot, said Chief Jon Thum.

Police responded to a tip about parole absconders, saw a vehicle leaving a home and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Thum says the driver pulled into the car wash lot, made a U-turn and came head-to-head with police.

SOUTH DAKOTA POLICE DECLARE 'UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY' AT SIOUX FALLS PRO-CHOICE MARCH; SMOKE DEPLOYED, ARRESTS MADE

South Dakota police got into a shootout with three people, all of them were arrested.

South Dakota police got into a shootout with three people, all of them were arrested.

At that point, a person in the backseat "brandished" a shotgun and police fired "multiple" shots, according to Thum.

Two people in the front seat crawled out of the vehicle and laid down on the concrete, while the man in the backseat left his shotgun in the car and fled into an office at the car wash, Thum said. Police followed and used a stun gun to arrest him, the Argus Leader reported.

SOUTH DAKOTA PRISON STAFFING SHORTAGES LEAVE INMATES WITH NO SHOWERS

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting, which is the fourth involving Sioux Falls officers since January and sixth in the past nine months.