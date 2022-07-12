South Dakota police shootout leads to 3 arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sioux Falls police fired numerous gunshots at a man who threatened officers with a shotgun, according to the city's police chief.

No one was hit by the gunshots fired Monday afternoon in a car wash parking lot, said Chief Jon Thum.

Police responded to a tip about parole absconders, saw a vehicle leaving a home and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Thum says the driver pulled into the car wash lot, made a U-turn and came head-to-head with police.

At that point, a person in the backseat "brandished" a shotgun and police fired "multiple" shots, according to Thum.

Two people in the front seat crawled out of the vehicle and laid down on the concrete, while the man in the backseat left his shotgun in the car and fled into an office at the car wash, Thum said. Police followed and used a stun gun to arrest him, the Argus Leader reported.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting, which is the fourth involving Sioux Falls officers since January and sixth in the past nine months.