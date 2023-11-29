Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

South Carolina truck driver arrested after allegedly stealing 20 tons of chicken he was hired to deliver

Christopher Thomas was ultimately arrested on Nov 25 during a traffic stop after police were tipped off about his location

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
A South Carolina truck driver who was hired to transport chicken has been accused of selling the product to private parties en route to his destination and then keeping the sales as personal profit, police said.

Christopher Thomas, 55, of Florence, was hired by a Pilgrim’s Pride Plant in Sumter to deliver chicken to two locations in Milton, Georgia, but was arrested after police suspected him of having stolen the product for the purpose of selling it, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

"Thomas was to deliver approximately 41,000 pounds of chicken valued at approximately $80,000. He was arrested with approximately seven pallets loaded with 215 cases of chicken weighing 8,000 pounds remaining. It is believed that Thomas sold about 33,000 pounds of chicken," the sheriff’s office said.

Thomas was ultimately arrested on Nov. 25 during a traffic stop after police were tipped off about the next location where he was allegedly going to sell the chicken. He was believed to be in the process of selling more when he was taken into custody and formally charged with breach of trust and theft.

Christopher Thomas

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested 55-year-old Christopher Thomas after he was allegedly selling stolen chicken from the company that hired him to deliver it. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigator, with the assistance of a Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigator and Lee County deputies, arrested Thomas after they received a tip about the location of his next buyer, officials said.

"Following the tip, law enforcement was able to travel to where Thomas had agreed to meet a buyer. Upon Thomas’ arrival at the predetermined location, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigator and the deputies from Lee County activated their blue lights and performed a traffic stop," the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said.

A delivery truck

Christopher Thomas, 55, was hired by a Pilgrim’s Pride Plant in Sumter to deliver chicken to two locations in Milton, Georgia. (Adobe Stock Images)

Police vehicle

A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigator, with the assistance of a Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigator and Lee County deputies, arrested Christopher Thomas after they received a tip about the location of his next buyer. (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office )

The sheriff’s office said Thomas consented to a search of the truck and, when it was opened, the investigator saw pallets loaded with cases of frozen chicken. They then confirmed the pallets were stolen chicken from Pilgrim’s Pride and placed Thomas under arrest.

Thomas was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and remains in custody on a $50,000 Surety Bond, officials said.