South Carolina teacher accused of illicit tryst with teen: 'She ruined our son's life'

Reagan Anderson, 27, was fired from Holly Hill Academy

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
A former South Carolina teacher was arrested Wednesday for preying on a 17-year-old high school football player, according to a local news station.

Married mother-of-two Reagan Anderson, 27, is facing two counts of sexual battery on a Holly Hill Academy student for the alleged abuse, WCSC reported.

The alleged victim's mother blasted Anderson at a bond hearing on Thursday.

"A trusted coach, teacher and friend that abused our trust and violated her oath as an educator. She has ruined our son's life," the teen's mother read from a statement in court.

Booking photo and family snap of Reagan Anderson.

Married South Carolina teacher Reagan Anderson, 27, is charged with two counts of sexual battery of a teenager. (Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

"He should be 100% focused on being a fun-loving football-playing young man, but this predator has robbed him of that ability. No young quarterback or athlete is safe in our community if this woman is free," the outraged mother continued.

The judge set Anderson's bond at $2,500 and told her not to have any contact with the victim or his family. She was released with a GPS monitor the same day.

The first of two alleged assaults occurred on October 22 on Bunch Ford Road, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WCSC. The second incident happened in a parking lot on October 28 outside of Pizza Hut.

Woman and man wth baseball hat embrace in photo.

Teacher Reagan Anderson, 27, and her husband. She is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old high school student in Holly Hill, South Carolina. (Facebook)

Anderson also allegedly sent the teen nude photos on Snapchat. Rumors soon began swirling, and the school contacted the sheriff's office on November 8.

"Holly Hilly Academy was made aware last week of allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and upper school student," Head of School Brandy Mullennax wrote in a letter sent to parents. "The administration immediately contacted law enforcement." 

The statement says that Anderson no longer works at the school, and the administration is cooperating with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Photo of husband and wife with child.

South Carolina teacher Reagan Anderson, 27, is accused of sexually assault a 17-year-old high school football player at her former private prep school. (Facebook)

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that his office launched a probe as soon as they were notified. 

The private Christian prep school is about 60 miles northwest of Charleston and has about 300 students from grades PK to 12.

Anderson did not respond to an email request for comment.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.