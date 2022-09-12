Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina plane crashes into Lake Hartwell

SC rescue crews were searching for the pilot, the only person believed to be aboard the plane

Associated Press
A single-engine plane crashed into a lake on Saturday near the border of South Carolina and Georgia, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets that the Beechcraft B55 Baron crashed into Lake Hartwell near Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, S.C.

Rescue crews were searching for the pilot, the only person believed to be aboard the plane, news outlets reported.

A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

Lake Hartwell is a 56,000-acre lake that spans part of the border between Georgia and South Carolina.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. A spokeswoman for the National Transportation Safety Board said it is early in the investigation, and they are working to gather additional information.