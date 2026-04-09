South Carolina pastor, wife arrested after alleged sexual, physical abuse of foster children

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A South Carolina pastor and his wife were arrested after a foster child reported being a victim of sexual abuse, according to officials.

Rodney Gibson and Kawiana Young, both 50, were charged with unlawful conduct with a minor, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said, according to WIS News 10.

Gibson is also facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, unlawful conduct toward a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

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A victim came forward last month to report alleged sexual abuse endured while in foster care at the couple's home, deputies said, according to the report.

Gibson is accused of sexually assaulting the victim on several occasions, starting at age 15 until they aged out of the foster care system.

Investigators learned that a minor was living with Gibson and Young.

The child told investigators they had been sexually abused by Gibson and physically abused by Young. The minor was then moved to emergency protective custody.

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During an emergency protective custody hearing on March 20, a family court judge ordered the minor to be returned to Gibson and Young’s home.

After investigators conducted subsequent interviews and obtained additional evidence, arrest warrants were obtained. Gibson and Young were arrested on April 1 and the minor was placed back into emergency protective custody.

Gibson and Young were released on bond on April 2.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services said in a statement that Young was a licensed foster parent from June 2021 until June 2025, adding that she fostered six children in her home, but voluntarily relinquished her foster parent license.

The agency said Young failed to mention that Gibson was living at the home, and his name was not on the license. The agency said Young never reported that she was married and said she was not in a relationship.

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The agency said it was cooperating in the investigation.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Gibson is a pastor at Pathway 2 Hope Ministries, while Young owns and operates DreamCatcher Child Development Center.