Young brothers find human skull near creek; dozens more bones discovered in deadly mystery

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A disturbing discovery by two young brothers playing near a South Carolina creek has sparked a death investigation after authorities say they uncovered a human skull and dozens of additional bones.

Anderson County deputies responded around midday Sunday after a mother reported her children had found what appeared to be human remains near a creek.

The boys, identified as Benson and Colton Saxon, told Fox Carolina they were playing when they noticed something sticking out of the ground.

"I digged it up, thinking it was just a piece of rock," Benson Saxon said.

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But after turning it over, his brother realized it looked far more serious.

Colton Saxon said they saw what appeared to be eye sockets in the object, prompting them to bring it home to their parents.

Their mother, Megan Saxon, initially believed the children had found animal bones.

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"I honestly thought that they had found an animal one. I did not think that it was human at all," she told Fox Carolina.

However, after taking a closer look and noticing what appeared to be bone marrow, she called 911.

Deputies, detectives, forensic investigators and the coroner’s office responded, launching an extensive search of the area.

The coroner later confirmed the skull was human.

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A search of the area led investigators to uncover roughly 45 to 50 additional bones, believed to belong to one person.

Officials said the remains appear "pretty weathered," suggesting they are not recent and may be at least a decade old.

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"I want to say that these remains are probably ten plus years because of the roots that were around the bones and things like that," the coroner said, cautioning the estimate is preliminary, according to Fox Carolina.

The remains are believed to belong to a person between the ages of 15 and 25 and may have been carried downstream by the creek, according to WSPA.

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Authorities noted there were no visible fractures on the skull and said it remains too early to determine whether foul play was involved.

An identity has not yet been released.

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Officials are working with an anthropologist, cadaver dogs and additional law enforcement resources as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital the remains are believed to belong to one person, though the skeleton is incomplete.

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The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office continue to investigate.

Fox News Digital reached out to the coroner’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.