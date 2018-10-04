Slain South Carolina cop, called 'bravest police officer,' just marked 30 years of service

The Florence Police Department is mourning the loss of friend and fellow Officer Terrence Carraway, who was fatally shot on duty Wednesday night. The cop was praised for his courage and hailed a hero for his decades-long dedication to law enforcement and service to his country.

Called “the bravest police officer I have ever known” by his chief, Carraway was one of several officers who arrived at a quiet, affluent neighborhood in South Carolina Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant when an elderly man opened fire on the officers – killing Carraway.

Carraway, 52, was from Darlington, South Carolina, about 10 miles north of Florence, where he died. He had just received his 30-year pin of service from his department, WIS-TV reported.

Officials identified 74-year-old Fred Hopkins as the alleged shooter who opened fire on police officers and sheriff’s deputies. Five officers, in total, were shot, officials said.

“Today we lost a good friend of mine, an officer that I’ve known for 30 years,” Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler told reporters, asking everyone to pray for Carraway's family.

Aside from serving his community as a police officer, Carraway also served his country in the Air Force. He retired as a technical sergeant with the 315th Airlift Wing, the military unit confirmed in a Facebook tribute.

Carraway was remembered as a “mentor” and “a good man [who] took great pride in his work” by friends on the 315th Airlift Wing’s Facebook page.

An avid Oakland Raiders fan, Carraway also enjoyed motorcycles, as evidenced by photos he posted to social media. He attended Livingston College in Salisbury, North Carolina, according to his Facebook page.

A group called the Copperheads LE/MC – which says its purpose is “supporting our brothers in law enforcement and the military” – is organizing a memorial ride for Carraway. A candlelight vigil has also been planned for Thursday evening.

On social media, Carraway was remembered as “an awesome cop and even better friend” who was always smiling, Michelle Jackson Mba said.

“Officer Carraway served his community to the fullest,” said Melissa Hardwick Welch. “His service and love for others will not go unnoticed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.