South Carolina mom shot in front of kids after argument over who had ‘right-of-way': Police

FIRST ON FOX – The young South Carolina mother killed in a Kroger parking lot was shot in front of young children after an argument "over who had the right-of-way," the local police chief told Fox News Digital.

Witnesses told Irmo, South Carolina, authorities that Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was gunned down around 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 after she and her alleged shooter, a stranger named Christina Harrison, argued "over who had the right-of-way" in the parking lot of a local Kroger supermarket, Irmo Chief of Police Bobby Dale said.

Borys was on foot, and was reportedly loading groceries into her car, when she and Harrison, who was driving a vehicle, "exchanged some words," Dale told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

"That’s around the time Borys spit at Harrison," Dale wrote in an email. "Borys turned away and was simultaneously shot by Harrison."

Harrison shot Borys one time in the back of the head, Dale said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Harrison fled the scene in her white Ford vehicle, but turned herself in to authorities around 5:30 p.m. that day.

Harrison, 23, was charged with murder, unlawfully carrying a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She has no known criminal history, Dale said.

Her attorney, Derrick Mobley, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event." Dale said in a statement shortly after the shooting. "Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today."

Borys was with young children at the time of the shooting, though it was not clear if the children were hers or a relative’s.

Tyler Borys told local affiliate FOX 57 Columbia his wife’s brother had been fatally shot less than a week prior to her death.

He said his wife had recently enrolled in nursing school, and worked as a local cosmetologist, according to the report.

In a GoFundMe page created in Borys’ honor, Tyler described his wife as "a beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more."

He added: "Alexandria was truly taken too soon."

