Florida
Published

Florida pregnant mother shot and killed while parked in car, police say

Florida police say that the mother was meeting someone that she knew

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A pregnant mother of one in Florida was shot and killed before being found by police on Nov. 11.

The Sanford Police Department said in a press release that an office was patrolling the Coastline Park area at 11:20 p.m. and found deceased 18-year-old in the driver's seat of a car, adding that she was shot.

Based on an initial investigation, police said that Kaylin went to the area "with the intent to meet a person known to her."

SHOOTING OUTSIDE ORLANDO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME LEAVES 1 DEAD, 2 INJURED

The Sanford Police Department said in a press release that an office was patrolling the Coastline Park area at 11:20 p.m. and found deceased 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo in the driver's seat of a car, adding that she was shot.

Police didn't release additional information, other than stating that the incident appears to be isolated.

Kaylin was around 13 weeks pregnant at the time of her death and has a one-year-old son, according to FOX 35.

Her father, Ricky Fiengo, said that the shooting was senseless.

"It’s senseless. It’s just so senseless," he said. "She was fun-loving, happy, funny, a go-getter teenager."

"I just need there to be a closure," the father added. "To have this person get caught and dealt with, so I can close that part and start another part of the healing process."

Kaylin's mother, Sarah, said that her daughter's loss has created an empty hole in her heart.

COURTNEY CLENNEY RAKED IN MILLIONS FROM ONLYFANS BEFORE KILLING BEAU: PROSECUTORS

"This has been a tremendous loss for many, but as her mom it has placed an empty hole in my heart that will never heal," she said.

Bianca Gillette, a spokesperson for the police department, said that the shooting wasn't random.

"We don’t have any indication that this was at random," Gillette said. "We do feel like it was an isolated incident, and we do feel like we do have some really solid leads to give us the entire picture of what occurred that night and why."

Sanford Police Department Chief Cecil Smith said that this kind of violence won't be tolerated.

"The senselessness of this type of violence is infuriating. Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her. This violence and destruction won’t be tolerated in our community. I am confident that our residents will work with us to find the person responsible for Kaylin’s death," Smith said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477)

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.