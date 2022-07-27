South Carolina man dies following fight with roommate that sent them both to the hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 54-year-old South Carolina man has been killed in a fight with his 61-year-old roommate that sent both of them to the hospital and involved items the men could use to beat each other, police said.

Someone called police in York around 11 p.m. Monday and said his neighbors were having a bad fight, police said in a statement.

Officers said it was apparent both men were injured and they were taken to the hospital, where Thomas Harris, 54, died several hours later, authorities said.

Investigators didn't find any guns at the home, but did find several items the men could have used to severely beat each other, said York Police spokesperson David Dover, who did not specify what those items were.

Police continue to investigate the killing and no charges have been filed.

An autopsy was conducted on Harris and investigators also are running toxicology tests. Results are pending, the York County Coroner's Office said.