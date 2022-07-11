Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

SC train collision leads to injuries for 2 railway employees

South Carolina officials say a diesel fuel leak was contained and poses no danger

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two trains collided Monday morning in South Carolina, causing one of them to derail and leaving two railway employees hospitalized, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

No additional injuries are expected. A diesel fuel leak was contained and poses no danger to the public or environment, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins told The Associated Press.

The incident occurred in a wooded area in southeast Columbia with no nearby homes. The derailment will not negatively affect traffic or the environment, Jenkins said.

MISSOURI AMTRAK DERAILMENT: 4 DEAD, NTSB INVESTIGATORS ON SCENE

A train collision in South Carolina left two railway employees injured. 

A train collision in South Carolina left two railway employees injured. 

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the fire department, private contractors and rail officials to reopen the rail line. It could be hours until the line is active, according to Jenkins.

AMTRAK, CSX TRAIN COLLISION IN SOUTH CAROLINA LEAVES 2 DEAD, OVER 100 INJURED, OFFICIALS SAY

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m.