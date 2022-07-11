SC train collision leads to injuries for 2 railway employees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two trains collided Monday morning in South Carolina, causing one of them to derail and leaving two railway employees hospitalized, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

No additional injuries are expected. A diesel fuel leak was contained and poses no danger to the public or environment, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins told The Associated Press.

The incident occurred in a wooded area in southeast Columbia with no nearby homes. The derailment will not negatively affect traffic or the environment, Jenkins said.

MISSOURI AMTRAK DERAILMENT: 4 DEAD, NTSB INVESTIGATORS ON SCENE

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the fire department, private contractors and rail officials to reopen the rail line. It could be hours until the line is active, according to Jenkins.

AMTRAK, CSX TRAIN COLLISION IN SOUTH CAROLINA LEAVES 2 DEAD, OVER 100 INJURED, OFFICIALS SAY

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m.