South Carolina police fatally shoot man in Waterloo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was killed early Monday in a shooting involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina, authorities said.

The shooting with Laurens County deputies happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Lake Greenwood in Waterloo, authorities said.

A statement from the sheriff's office did not say who fired shots or why the man killed encountered deputies.

ALEX MURDAUGH SCHEMES RESULT IN FIRST FEDERAL INDICTMENT TARGETING SOUTH CAROLINA BANK SCION RUSSELL LAFFITTE

Sheriff Don Reynolds said any additional information would come from the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the killing.

State agents later added that the man was armed and no one else was hurt.

SOUTH CAROLINA TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN 4-YEAR-OLD HALF-SISTER'S MYSTERIOUS KILLING

Daniel R. Strange, 51, of Clinton, died at the hospital, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office, which said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.