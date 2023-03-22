Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina domestic shooting leaves 3 children, 2 adults dead: police

Investigators believe one of the adult men found shot dead in Sumter, South Carolina, home was shooter

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Three children and two men were found dead at a South Carolina residence Tuesday night in what authorities describe as an apparent domestic-related shooting.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Whitetail Circle in Sumter, the Sumter Police Department said.

While few details were immediately released, police said investigators believe one of the men found dead was the shooter.

A source close to the investigation told WIS-TV that a father was dropping off his kids at his ex-wife's house when he encountered her boyfriend. The source said the father then shot the children and boyfriend before shooting himself.

Police responded to a neighborhood in Sumter, South Carolina, on Tuesday night and found three children and two adults dead. The investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday morning, a small memorial for the victims was set up outside the home while a crime scene cleanup crew’s car was parked nearby, according to WACH-TV reporter Brittany Breeding.

Authorities did not release the names or ages of the victims. 

Police said there is no apparent threat to the public and officers are continuing to investigate.

Police said one of the men found dead is believed to have been the shooter and that there is no apparent danger to the public.

More information will be released later, police said.

The Sumter School District said in a statement obtained by local news stations that the three children were siblings who attended local schools.

"Sumter School District is grieving the loss of three students," the school district's statement said. "Two siblings attended Millwood Elementary School, and another sibling attended Alice Drive Middle School. Our sincere condolences are extended to the family."

Three children and two men were found dead at a home in Sumter, South Carolina, on Tuesday night. Police did not immediately identify the victims.

South Carolina state Sen. Thomas McElveen tweeted that there will be "difficult days" ahead for the Sumter community.

"Please keep our home community of Sumter in constant prayer," McElveen said. "Our hearts hurt for all of the victims involved, and there will certainly be difficult days ahead for our community in the wake of an evil, tragic and unthinkable act."

Sumter is located about 45 miles east of Columbia.