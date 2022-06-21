Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

South Carolina deputy shot while responding to domestic call; suspect in custody

A Spartanburg sheriff's deputy was shot and the suspect opened fire at other deputies after a brief chase

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A South Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday and a suspect was in custody after a brief chase. 

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident around 3:20 p.m. when one was shot as he approached the residence, FOX Carolina reported. 

Paramedics took the injured deputy to a hospital. The suspect fled in a vehicle and was chased by authorities

At one point, they tried to stop him at an intersection but he acted as if he was preparing to surrender when he opened fire at deputies.

ALEX MURDAUGH: SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH COURT SEEKING TO REVOKE DISGRACED ATTORNEY'S LAW LICENSE

A Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday by a suspect, local reports said.

A Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday by a suspect, local reports said. (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

He eventually crashed and ran into the woods. SWAT agents and K-9s were called and he was arrested. The suspect and deputy were both taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed. 

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have also responded to the scene, an agency spokesperson told Fox News. 

In a Facebook message, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said "As this situation in Spartanburg unfolds PLEASE keep our brothers and sisters at Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers."

