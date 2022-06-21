South Carolina deputy shot while responding to domestic call; suspect in custody

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday and a suspect was in custody after a brief chase.

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident around 3:20 p.m. when one was shot as he approached the residence, FOX Carolina reported.

Paramedics took the injured deputy to a hospital. The suspect fled in a vehicle and was chased by authorities.

At one point, they tried to stop him at an intersection but he acted as if he was preparing to surrender when he opened fire at deputies.

He eventually crashed and ran into the woods. SWAT agents and K-9s were called and he was arrested. The suspect and deputy were both taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have also responded to the scene, an agency spokesperson told Fox News.

In a Facebook message, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said "As this situation in Spartanburg unfolds PLEASE keep our brothers and sisters at Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers."