South Carolina

College student tries to enter wrong home on street with deadly result: police

Nicholas Anthony Donofrio was starting sophomore year at University of South Carolina

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
A University of South Carolina student was fatally shot after entering the wrong home near the school's campus over the weekend.

Police found 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio dead on the front porch of a house in Columbia after responding to a burglary call from the home, according to a Columbia Police Department press release.

According to the release, officers were on their way to the home for the burglary call Saturday when the call was upgraded to a shots-fired call. Once at the home, police found Donofrio with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

University of South Carolina football stadium

Williams Brice Stadium at the University of South Carolina is shown on Aug. 10, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

Police say a preliminary investigation determined that Donofrio, who lived at a house on the same street, was attempting to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.

According to a report from ABC News, the school said Donofrio was originally from Connecticut and was starting his sophomore year at the university.

"Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them," the school said in a statement.

Students on the campus of the University of South Carolina

Students and their families move belongings at a campus dormitory at the University of South Carolina. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images / File)

The university did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

The incident remains under investigation by police and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to the police department release.

University of South Carolina students

Students move belongings into a campus dormitory at the University of South Carolina. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images / File)

Columbia Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.