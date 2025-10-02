Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Homicide

South Carolina AG demands death penalty against career criminal charged in college student’s murder

Father of Logan Federico, 22, said it's 'fantastic' that AG is pushing for death penalty

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Murder victim's father demands accountability for career criminals: 'I'm not going away' Video

Murder victim's father demands accountability for career criminals: 'I'm not going away'

Stephen Frederico joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his testimony before House lawmakers demanding action to hold repeat violent criminals accountable after his daughter, Logan, was killed by suspect who had 39 prior arrests.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina’s attorney general is pressuring a local prosecutor to seek the death penalty against the man accused of murdering 22-year-old college student Logan Hailey Federico.

Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday sent a letter to Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson urging him to pursue capital punishment against Alexander Devonte Dickey, 30, who is accused of fatally shooting Federico during a May home invasion in Columbia, South Carolina. 

Wilson argued the case carries "clear statutory aggravating factors," including that the murder occurred during a burglary, and cited Dickey’s criminal record spanning more than a decade.

"His past history, as well as his current violent crime charges show an appropriate candidate for the ultimate punishment," Wilson wrote in the Sept. 30 letter, published by FITS News.

Split-screen image of Logan Federico and her father, Stephen Federico.

Stephen Federico is pressing lawmakers to take action against "soft-on-crime" policies after his daughter Logan’s accused killer was revealed to have a long criminal record. (Stephen Federico; Adam Eugene Willis/Fox News Digital)

FURIOUS FATHER SLAMS 'SOFT ON CRIME' POLICIES AFTER DAUGHTER ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY REPEAT OFFENDER IN SC

"I think it’s absolutely fantastic," Stephen Federico, Logan's dad, told Fox News Digital about the attorney general pushing for the death penalty against Dickey. "Alan Wilson is willing to do the right thing and what is justice for Logan."

A famed photo of Logan Federico at a Columbia PD press conference on May 5

Logan Federico, a 22-year-old aspiring nurse, was fatally shot during a Columbia home break-in on the morning of May 3. (Columbia PD)

The attorney general gave Gipson until Oct. 10 to declare his intentions, warning that if the solicitor was "unable to proceed," the attorney general’s office was prepared to take over. Gipson fired back in an Oct. 1 response, calling Wilson’s deadline "reckless, irresponsible and unethical."

"To make such a determination a mere four months into the case, without investing the due diligence necessary to conduct a thorough analysis of all facets of the evidence, would set a dangerous precedent," Gipson wrote, according to FITS News.

Anthony Dickey and Federico

Alexander Dickey is the suspected killer of 22-year-old Logan Federico during a home invasion in Columbia, South Carolina on May 3.  (Columbia Police Department | handout)

GRIEVING DAD TORCHES LAWMAKERS FOR 'SOFT' CRIME POLICIES THAT FREED REPEAT OFFENDER WHO MURDERED HIS DAUGHTER

The solicitor said key forensic evidence remains pending, writing that most of Dickey’s 40 prior arrests occurred outside his jurisdiction.

"The remaining offenses all occurred in other jurisdictions which would make any prosecutorial decisions related to those offenses the responsibility of other prosecutorial agencies," Gipson wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephen told Fox News Digital that he doesn't believe that Gipson is willing to pursue the death penalty.

"He’s never gone for the debt penalty in any of his murder trials from what I understand," he said. "There’s no reason that I would think any differently on this one."

Fox News Digital reached out to Wilson and Gipson for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Close modal

Continue