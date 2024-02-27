Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

Son of Alabama judge charged in connection with his shooting, police say

Judge Johnny Hardwick's son fled and was later found on a highway and arrested without incident

Associated Press
Published
An Alabama judge remained hospitalized after he was shot over the weekend, and his son has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday.

Montgomery County Judge Johnny Hardwick, the presiding judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit, underwent surgery following Saturday's shooting.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told news outlets the judge was assaulted, shot and seriously injured at about 1 p.m. Saturday at his home. The sheriff said the judge's son, Khalfani A. Hardwick, 36, fled from the home and was later found on a highway and arrested without incident in connection with the attack.

"I am just asking that we continue to pray for the judge," Cunningham said, al.com reported.

Alabama Judge Johnny Hardwick

Judge Johnny Hardwick is seen speaking during the swearing in of a municipal court judge in Montgomery, Alabama, on Nov. 13, 2020. Authorities say Hardwick remains hospitalized after a weekend shooting at his home, and that his son, Khalfani A. Hardwick, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. (Mickey Welsh / Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

The younger Hardwick faces charges of first-degree domestic violence and possessing a firearm when forbidden to do so. He's being held at the Montgomery County Detention facility without bond on the first charge and $15,000 set for the second, according to jail records.

Jail records did not indicate if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

It is unknown what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Johnny Hardwick, a circuit judge since 2001, is the current president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Court Judges.