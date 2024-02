Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A prominent Alabama judge was seriously injured on Saturday when a domestic incident devolved into a shooting at his home, and the judge's adult son was taken into custody, authorities said.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick, who serves as the presiding judge over Alabama's Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, "was involved in a domestic incident with his son and suffered serious injuries from a gunshot wound," Montgomery Assistant Police Chief Wesley Richerson told The New York Post.

Deputies responded at approximately 1 p.m. to the residence, and the judge's son, Khalfani Ahmed Hardwick, 36, was taken into custody within the hour, WSFA reported.

"I am just asking that we continue to pray for the judge," Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said, according to Just The News.

TRUMP BREAKS SILENCE ON ALABAMA SUPREME COURT IVF RULING: 'FIND AN IMMEDIATE SOLUTION'

As of Sunday, the younger Hardwick remained held on charges of first degree domestic violence in the form of assault, and felony "pistol certain person forbidden," according to Montgomery County online jail records.

The judge's son was previously charged with attempted murder in 2017, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. After initially skipping out on trial in 2016, the younger Hardwick agreed to plead guilty to shooting another man, Clayton Riley, in the back of the head in 2014. His charge was then downgraded to second degree assault, WFSA reported.

An alumnus of Alabama State University, the elder Hardwick has served as a circuit judge since 2001 and also serves as president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Court Judges, according to the Advertiser.

ALABAMA IVF RULING REIGNITES DEBATE ON ABORTION, A MOTIVATING ISSUE FOR DEMOCRATS AHEAD OF ELECTION



Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed reacted to news of Hardwick's shooting in a statement Saturday.

"Tamika and I are saddened by the news that Judge Johnny Hardwick has been shot. He has honorably served our community on the Circuit Court for decades, helping spearhead numerous reforms to make the court system more equitable and fair," Reed said, according to the Advertiser. "Most recently, he worked to eliminate bond requirements for more nonviolent offenses. Away from the bench, he was a champion for the area’s youth, one of the founders of 100 Black Men of Greater Montgomery. We are praying for his recovery."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Johnny Hardwick during this difficult time," Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said in a statement of his own. "The entire Montgomery County Commission wishes him a full recovery. We’d also like to thank the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on their quick response."