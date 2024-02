Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said an explosive device detonated outside his office over the weekend but no one was hurt.

"In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery," Marshall said in a statement issued Monday.

"Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion," he added. "The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately."

No details about the incident were disclosed.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, as well as Marshall's office, told Fox News Digital that no additional information would be released and that the investigation is ongoing.

It was not immediately known if any property was damaged as a result of the device.

No motive has been disclosed but the incident came after Marshall said he won't prosecute providers of in vitro fertilization or families who use their services.

