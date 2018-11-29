Expand / Collapse search
Some of those 'missing' after California fire are just fine

By JOCELYN GECKER | Associated Press
In this Nov. 27, 2018, photo, Bill Engfelt poses for a portrait holding the flyer he made while searching for information on his sister, Mirella Harrison, in Solana Beach, Calif. Engfelt and his sister hadn't been in close contact for years when a fire blew through her hometown of Paradise, Calif. After a lengthy search, she was found safe. He's happy to have found his sister, but frustrated at what he felt was a confusing process to locate her. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Nearly 200 people are on the official list of those missing after Northern California's catastrophic wildfire. But at least some of them are just fine.

Among them is 86-year-old Dixie Singh, who was surprised to find herself on the list when contacted by The Associated Press and says with certainty, "I am alive."

The death toll from the inferno stands at 88. But three weeks after the blaze, there is still great confusion over who made it out safely.

The list put out by the Butte County sheriff's department contains misspellings, repeated names and other inaccuracies, and people are constantly being added or removed.