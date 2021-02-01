Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Winter storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast

Blizzard and white-out conditions are expected

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National Forecast, Feb. 1Video

National Forecast, Feb. 1

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A significant winter storm strengthening off the Northeast coast will bring heavy snow and strong winds from the Mid-Atlantic to New England through Tuesday. 

Winter watches, warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect with snow lingering until Tuesday afternoon. 

Winter weather advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Winter weather advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

 Travel will be difficult if not impossible in some areas, so people are urged to stay off the roads for snow crews. 

Additional snowfall estimates through Tuesday. (Fox News)

Additional snowfall estimates through Tuesday. (Fox News)

Strong winds will cause blizzard conditions and white-out conditions at the peak of the storm.  In some of the heaviest bands, snow will fall several inches an hour depending on where they set up.  Power outages and tree damage will also be possible. 

The national forecast for Monday, Feb. 1. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Monday, Feb. 1. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Coastal flooding is also a danger as the winds force ocean water along the coast from Delmarva to New England. 

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

In other weather news, more rain and mountain snow will push into the West this week, and another significant push of arctic air is also going to spread across much of the country with additional chances of snow for the Northeast in the next 7 days. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money