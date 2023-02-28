Snow accumulates in NYC following Northeast storm

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
A messy day is forecast for the Northeast as a storm system exits the region.
The futuretrack in the Northeast through Friday (Credit: Fox News)
The potential for snow in the Northeast from Wednesday through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)
Measurable snow will accumulate for areas to the north and west of New York City.
The next storm will impact the Midwest and Northeast Friday with rain, snow, sleet and the risk of freezing rain.
Rain forecast from Wednesday through Friday in the Midwest and Northeast (Credit: Fox News)
Strong-to-severe weather returns to the southern Plains on Wednesday and Thursday, targeting the same spots that were hit on Monday.
The threat of severe storms in the South on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)
This comes as record warmth ahead of the next system helps fuel the risk.
Forecast high temperatures in the South on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)
Winter weather alerts in the West through Wednesday night (Credit: Fox News)
Meanwhile, the West will get hit again, with more heavy rain and mountain snow expected through Friday.
