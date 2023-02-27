Expand / Collapse search
Floods
Published

California firefighters caught on camera conducting daring aerial rescue of driver caught in flash flood

A rescue operative was lowered down to the car via helicopter before lifting the driver to safety and flying away.

Matteo Cina
By Matteo Cina | Fox News
Nighttime water rescue of driver trapped in vehicle amidst rising floodwaters in Ojai area Video

Nighttime water rescue of driver trapped in vehicle amidst rising floodwaters in Ojai area

The Ventura County Fire Department conducted an aerial rescue of a drive trapped in rising flood waters. CREDIT: Ventura County Fire Department/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

A driver was pulled from their car as the vehicle became submerged in rapidly rushing floodwater in Ventura County, California.

Ventura County Fire Department posted footage on Twitter showing one of their staff members being lowered down to the car in Ojai before lifting the driver to safety on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warning for areas of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties for late on Friday, predicting that heavy rain was likely to continue "through much of the day."

The Ventura County Fire Department conducts a daring aerial rescue of a driver trapped in rising floodwaters.

The Ventura County Fire Department conducts a daring aerial rescue of a driver trapped in rising floodwaters. (Ventura County Fire Department)

California has been subject to severe flooding after a powerful storm a day earlier swelled Los Angeles-area rivers to dangerous levels, flooded roads and dumped snow at elevations as low as about 1,000 feet. The sun came out briefly Sunday in greater Los Angeles, where residents emerged to marvel at mountains to the north and east blanketed in white.

PARTS OF NEW MEXICO UNDER HIGH WIND WATCH, BLOWING DUST ADVISORY

Suburban Santa Clarita, in hills north of Los Angeles, received its first significant snowfall since 1989.

MORE THAN A DOZEN INJURED AS 9 TORNADOES REPORTED ACROSS OKLAHOMA, KANSAS

"We went outside and we let our sons play in the snow," resident Cesar Torres told the Santa Clarita Signal. "We figured, while the snow’s there, might as well make a snowman out of it." 

The National Weather Service tweeted that "another (weaker) storm will impact the area tonight-Weds. Snow levels will be lowest Tues-Weds. While we won't see snow levels quite as low as this last storm, the Grapevine will still be affected. Make sure to check road conditions before any travel!"

