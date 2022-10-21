Small plane crashes into New Hampshire building, killing everyone on board: authorities

A single-engine plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire Friday evening, killing everyone on board, according to authorities.

"There were no injuries at the multifamily building," the City of Keene said. "Unfortunately those on the plane have perished."

The Swanzey Police Department wrote on social media that crews are on the scene of a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra that was involved in the crash in Keene, New Hampshire.

It's unclear how many people were on the plane when it crashed, according to FOX 25.

"It appears most of the accident was in a barn area, so no one in the residence was hurt at all," Capt. Steve Tenney of the Keene Police Department told FOX 25.

Police asked drivers to avoid lower Main Street on Friday night as crews responded to a "plane crash with a building fire" at 7 p.m.

Images show large flames and a plume of smoke developing between two buildings.

Residents told Fox 25 that the plane hit a storage building, which caught fire next to a small apartment building that shares a parking lot with a local church, Hope Chapel.

The building's residents were not able to return to their homes Friday evening, according to officials.

FAA officials told FOX 25 that the NTSB would investigate the crash.

