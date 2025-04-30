Small plane crashes while landing at Maryland airport, FAA investigating

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a plane reportedly crashed while landing Wednesday at Bay Bridge Airport on Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed while landing, veering off the runway and onto the shoreline of the bay at the airport in Stevensville around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the FAA.

The only person on board was the pilot, the FAA said.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to the crash and met with the pilot, MSP officials told Fox News Digital.

The pilot was evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and declined medical treatment, reporting no injuries, according to the MSP.

The runway was reopened as of 1:15 p.m.

The fixed-wing single-engine aircraft is registered with 3VR Aviation LLC in Annapolis, Maryland, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's FAA registry.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

National Transportation Safety Board officials told Fox News Digital the agency will also investigate.

The Queen Anne's County Department of Emergency Services and Bay Bridge Airport did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

