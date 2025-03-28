Expand / Collapse search
Delta plane, Air Force jet nearly crash in 'loss of separation' during Arlington National Cemetery flyover

Four T-38 Air Force jets were on the way to a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
American Airlines pilot details ‘compact, crowded’ airspace around Reagan airport Video

American Airlines pilot details ‘compact, crowded’ airspace around Reagan airport

Dennis Tajer joins ‘Fox & Friends First’ to discuss the D.C. plane crash and looking ahead to make sure the tragedy never happens again.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a Delta Air Lines plane nearly crashed midair with a T-38 Air Force jet Friday near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), just months after a January collision at the airport claimed 67 lives.

Delta Air Lines Flight 2983, an Airbus A319 headed to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), departed its DCA gate at 2:55 p.m. local time and was cleared for takeoff around 3:15 p.m., the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons were inbound to Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover, according to the FAA and U.S. Air Force.

The T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles because of its design, economy of operations, ease of maintenance, high performance and exceptional safety record. 

The T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles because of its design, economy of operations, ease of maintenance, high performance and exceptional safety record.  (U.S. Air Force photo/Steve White)

DC PLANE CRASH VICTIM'S FATHER SAYS ‘CULTURE OF COMPLACENCY’ ALLOWED FATAL ACCIDENT TO HAPPEN

The Delta aircraft received an "onboard alert" that another aircraft was nearby, and air traffic controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft, according to the FAA.

The NTSB said it was aware of "a loss of separation" between Delta flight 2983 and other aircraft, shortly after takeoff from DCA.

The near miss near DCA involved a Delta plane and a T-38 Talon Air Force jet.

The near miss near DCA involved a Delta plane and a T-38 Talon Air Force jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor/Released)

FAA ‘PERMANENTLY RESTRICTING’ WASHINGTON HELICOPTER TRAFFIC AFTER FATAL MIDAIR COLLISION NEAR DC AIRPORT

Delta officials said the flight crew followed instructions from the traffic alert and collision avoidance system (TCAS), as per training and procedures.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people," a Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "That’s why the flight crew followed procedures to maneuver the aircraft as instructed."

Two pilots, three flight attendants and 131 passengers were onboard the Delta flight.

Passengers evacuate a Delta Air Lines plane

First responders douse a Delta Air Lines plane with water after it crashed into the runway of Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada on Feb. 17, 2025. (Nate Richie)

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

"We are currently collecting information, but have not yet launched an investigation," an NTSB spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.