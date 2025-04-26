Expand / Collapse search
FAA, NTSB investigating after 3 people killed in Tennessee plane crash

The crash occurred roughly a mile south of a rural airport in Sparta

Alexandra Koch
Three people traveling in a small plane died on Saturday after crashing about one mile south of a rural airport in Sparta, Tennessee.

Airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital the single-engine Mooney M20TN aircraft crashed at about noon local time, as it was on an approach to the Upper Cumberland Regional Airport.

Upper Cumberland Regional Airport sign

Upper Cumberland Regional Airport officials confirmed three people are dead following the crash on Saturday. (Google Maps)

All three people on board died in the crash, airport officials confirmed. Their identities have not yet been released.

The FAA is currently at the scene and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is en route.

Upper Cumberland Regional Airport

The plane crash happened about one mile south of the Upper Cumberland Regional Airport on Saturday. (Google Maps)

In a statement, the FAA said it will investigate. The NTSB is taking the lead.

The crash comes just days after a famed stunt pilot died while attempting to land at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

Rob Holland

Rob Holland died in a plane crash on Thursday at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, according to a statement on his Facebook page. (Rob Holland Aerosports via Facebook)

Rob Holland, the pilot, was the only person on board and died after crashing into the dirt near the taxiway just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to NTSB air safety investigator Dan Boggs. 

Holland was attempting a routine landing when the tragedy occurred, and was not performing any stunts, Boggs said. 

Officials confirmed Holland was in touch with air traffic controllers prior to the crash.

The airfield was closed at the time and military operations were not impacted.

