Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada
Published

Small plane crash south of Las Vegas kills 2

National Transportation Safety Board will oversee an investigation

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fire officials say two people have died after a small plane crashed south of Las Vegas.

Warren Whitney, a Clark County Fire Department deputy fire chief, confirmed the two fatalities in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning near the town of Cal-Nev-Ari.

The single-engine GlaStar crashed north of Kidwell Airport around 5 a.m., according to Eva Lee Ngai, an Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. The two people killed were the only ones on board.

UTAH TEEN MURDER VICTIM ID’D MORE THAN 3 DECADES AFTER HIKERS IN NEVADA FOUND SKELETAL REMAINS

Two people have been confirmed to be dead in a small plane crash south of Las Vegas.

Two people have been confirmed to be dead in a small plane crash south of Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no reports of injuries on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation.

Cal-Nev-Ari is roughly 70 miles south of Las Vegas.