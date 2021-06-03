Two slashed in Central Park subway station, NYPD hunt for suspects

Two males were stabbed Thursday evening at a New York City subway station near Central Park, according to authorities.

Two males got into a verbal dispute around 7:45 p.m. on the platform of the Central Park North 110th Street station, which serves the 2 and 3 lines in Harlem, when the suspect pulled out a weapon and slashed the victim on the left arm, the New York Police Department told Fox News.

The suspect left the scene and slashed another male as he was fleeing on the left forearm, police said.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made.

A motive for the attack was not disclosed.

Trains were bypassing the station while investigators secure the scene, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.