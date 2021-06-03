Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Two slashed in Central Park subway station, NYPD hunt for suspects

The victims were expected to be OK, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Amazon under fire for selling ‘Blue Lives Murder’ apparel: ‘It’s hypocrisy and it’s wrong’Video

Amazon under fire for selling ‘Blue Lives Murder’ apparel: ‘It’s hypocrisy and it’s wrong’

Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig claims Amazon is promoting anti-police rhetoric by allowing the sale of the merchandise.

Two males were stabbed Thursday evening at a New York City subway station near Central Park, according to authorities. 

Two males got into a verbal dispute around 7:45 p.m. on the platform of the Central Park North 110th Street station, which serves the 2 and 3 lines in Harlem, when the suspect pulled out a weapon and slashed the victim on the left arm, the New York Police Department told Fox News. 

The suspect left the scene and slashed another male as he was fleeing on the left forearm, police said. 

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made. 

A motive for the attack was not disclosed. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trains were bypassing the station while investigators secure the scene, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said. 

Your Money