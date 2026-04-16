Singer D4vd arrested and held without bail in case tied to teen found dead in Tesla: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer David Burke, known as D4vd, was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in September 2025 inside the trunk of an abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles.

"Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas," the LAPD said in a social media post. "Burke is being held without bail."

In another post, police said, "The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration."

Until Thursday, authorities had not publicly named D4vd as a suspect in the case, though in February he was the target of a Los Angeles County grand jury investigation into Hernandez’s death.

WORLD CHAMPION FIGURE SKATER CHANGES ROUTINE MUSIC AFTER SINGER IS INVESTIGATED IN DEATH OF TEENAGE GIRL

The Associated Press reported in February that Hernandez’s body was found decomposed in an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd and towed from the Hollywood Hills, citing court documents.

Prosecutors described the Houston-born alt-pop singer as the target of the investigation in grand jury subpoenas issued Jan. 15, seeking testimony from three of his relatives.

The Associated Press obtained the once-sealed documents, which were made public after the singer’s mother, father and brother appealed the subpoenas in Texas.

ATTEMPTED TRUMP ASSASSIN RYAN ROUTH SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON, PLUS 7 YEARS

The documents state: "Target may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses against the laws of the State of California, to wit: One count of Murder."

The body of Hernandez was found Sept. 8, a day after she would have turned 15. She had been reported missing in 2024 as a 13-year-old seventh grader from her hometown of Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Authorities say she was 14 when she was killed, according to court documents.

The subpoena states that investigators searching a 2023 Tesla Model Y at a tow yard found a cadaver bag "covered with insects and a strong odor of decay."

TIGER WOODS TOLD AUTHORITIES HE WAS 'TALKING TO THE PRESIDENT' BEFORE DUI ARREST, BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS

"Detectives partially unzipped the bag and observed a decomposed head and torso," the subpoena states. Investigators from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

"Upon removing the cadaver bag from the front storage compartment, it was discovered the arms and legs had been severed from the body," the document says. "A second black bag was discovered underneath the cadaver bag. Upon opening the second bag, the dismembered body parts were discovered."

The singer was on a U.S. tour at the time and continued performing after the body was discovered. He later canceled the remaining shows, along with a planned European tour, as reports linking him to the case gained wider attention.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

D4vd built a following among Gen Z fans with his blend of indie rock, R&B and lo-fi pop. He gained traction on TikTok in 2022 with "Romantic Homicide," which climbed to No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. He later signed with Darkroom and Interscope Records and released Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.