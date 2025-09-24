World champion figure skater changes routine music after singer is investigated in death of teenage girl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American figure skating star Alysa Liu had to change her routine music after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a car registered to the artist of that music.

Liu's routine included the song "This Is How It Feels," by Icelandic singer Laufey and American d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, but then the body was found in an impounded Tesla that was reportedly registered to Burke.

"I have to change it, you know? Forced to change my hand, basically. But that’s alright," Liu told The Associated Press. "I almost was grieving the process — ‘Oh, I have my programs. They were going to grow and evolve, and I was going to add more to it.’ But there’s nothing like a fresh start."

The Los Angeles Police Department has not implicated d4vd in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, though authorities have confirmed that his home has been searched.

Hernandez vanished from Lake Elsinore in 2024, and her body was found Sept. 8 after the abandoned car was impounded in Hollywood. His representatives said he is cooperating with authorities, per The San Francisco Chronicle.

Liu and her coaches are now searching for new music before the Grand Prix season, which begins with the Cup of China in October and Skate America in November. Liu is aiming to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina-Milan.

Back in March, Liu became the first American woman to claim a World Championships title since Kimmie Meissner in 2006, when Liu dethroned three-time defending champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan at the World Figure Skating Championships night at Boston's TD Garden.

Liu's victory marked a meteoric comeback after stepping away from the sport in 2022.

Liu was once considered a rising star as the youngest U.S. champ ever when she triumphed at the age of 13 in 2019 and then defended her title the next year. She fulfilled a childhood dream by qualifying for the Olympics , finishing sixth at the 2022 Beijing Games, and earned a bronze medal at the world championships that year.

Then she stepped away. Liu decided skating had become less of a joy and more of a job, and she wanted to focus on being a normal college student. It wasn’t until she went on a ski trip and felt the rush of competition — albeit in a much different way, and with far lower stakes — that she began to think about a comeback.

Early last year, she made it official with a cryptic post on social media. And while the path back in a notoriously fickle sport was bumpy, Liu took a big step forward with her second-place finish to Glenn at the U.S. championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.