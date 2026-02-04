Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh is sentenced to life in prison, plus 7 years

Ryan Routh was convicted last September on five federal criminal counts

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Gregg Jarrett argues evidence against Ryan Routh was 'obvious, overwhelming' Video

Gregg Jarrett argues evidence against Ryan Routh was 'obvious, overwhelming'

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett weighs in after U.S. Marshals had to restrain Ryan Routh after he was found guilty on all charges for the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

Ryan Routh was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison plus seven years following his 2024 assassination attempt against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in Florida. 

The sentencing comes after Routh was convicted last September on five federal criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and multiple firearms offenses. 

Prosecutors pushed for the 59-year-old to get a life sentence, while Routh’s attorney, Martin Roth, asked the judge for 20 years in prison on top of a seven-year, mandatory sentence for one of the gun convictions. 

Routh's sentencing in Fort Pierce, Fla., had initially been scheduled for December, but U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to move the date back after Routh decided to use an attorney during the sentencing phase instead of representing himself as he did for most of the trial.  

ATTEMPTED TRUMP ASSASSIN TO LEARN SENTENCE, WITH PROSECUTORS SEEKING LIFE

Ryan Routh is seen in May, 2022 holding a banner stating 'World Help Us' during a demonstration in in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Artem Gvozdkov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Prosecutors said Routh spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before aiming a rifle through shrubbery as the then-Republican presidential candidate played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach, Fla., country club. 

Ryan Routh being arrested by Florida police.

At Routh’s trial, a Secret Service agent helping protect Trump on the golf course testified that he spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and run away without firing a shot.  

Fox News Digital’s Breanne Deppisch, Andre Tinoco and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

