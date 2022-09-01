Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Shotgun-wielding robber steals from a dozen Houston food trucks: report

The man allegedly started his robbing spree on Aug. 9.

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Food truck operators in Houston are on edge as police look for a shotgun-wielding robber who has already hit a dozen businesses. 

The man, caught on surveillance cameras, allegedly started his robbing spree on Aug. 9.

"He pointed the gun, a shotgun, at my employee," Rolando Hernandez, owner of El De La Barbacoa told FOX 26 Houston. "It’s a very powerful gun. We’re blessed he didn’t shoot."

The Houston Police department said that around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13 food truck workers located at the 600 block of West Gulf Bank stated they heard a gunshot before an unknown man walked into the truck with a shotgun while demanding money from the cash register. 

HOUSTON-AREA MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED WOMAN, INJURED SISTER MET THEM AFTER MAKING ‘INAPPROPRIATE COMMENTS’

Houston police are looking for a man seen on surveillance camera robbing several food trucks.

Houston police are looking for a man seen on surveillance camera robbing several food trucks. (Houston Police Robbery Division)

The workers complied and gave the suspect cash. The suspect then took off in an unknown direction. 

HOUSTON TEEN DEAD, SISTER INJURED FROM SHOOTING; POSSIBLE SUSPECT SHOOTS HIMSELF

Close up image of an alleged serial food truck robber in Houston, Texas. 

Close up image of an alleged serial food truck robber in Houston, Texas.  (Houston Police Robbery Division)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 18 to 24 years old. He is armed with a black, sawed-off shotgun. Surveillance videos show him without any face coverings.

HOUSTON GIRL, 6, ESCAPES KIDNAPPING SUSPECT WITH HEAD-BUTT; PARENTS: 'IT'S TERRIFYING' 

Houston police are looking for a serial food truck robbery suspect.

Houston police are looking for a serial food truck robbery suspect. (Houston Police Robbery Division)

This suspect is believed to be responsible for at least 12 food truck robberies at the following locations across the city between Aug. 9 and Aug. 21, with at least three incidents unfolding on Aug. 10 alone. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.