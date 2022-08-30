Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Houston girl, 6, escapes kidnapping suspect with head-butt; parents: 'It's terrifying'

Houston parents say their daughter was nearly kidnapped from their yard

By Rachel Paik | Fox News
Six-year-old Houston girl head-butts kidnapper to escape: parents Video

Six-year-old Houston girl head-butts kidnapper to escape: parents

Parents of a 6-year-old say she escaped from the arms of a kidnapper by screaming and head-butting him in the face when he grabbed her from her Houston yard. (FOX 26 Houston)

A 6-year-old fought off a man who attempted to kidnap her from her yard in Houston, her parents said.

Isaiah and Paulisha Jefferson allowed their 6- and 10-year-old daughters to play outside Friday afternoon, when the disturbing events unfolded. 

"Less than 10 minutes later, my kids come running back into the house saying somebody tried to snatch them," Isaiah Jefferson told FOX 26.

The 6-year-old escaped an attempted kidnapping by head-butting the suspect, her parents say.

The 6-year-old escaped an attempted kidnapping by head-butting the suspect, her parents say. (FOX 26 Houston)

A man believed to live in the same apartment complex as the Jeffersons grabbed the 6-year-old. Paulisha says her daughter defended herself by head-butting the man.

"When he grabbed her, she screamed, she threw her head back, and she butted him in the face, which I'm so proud of," Paulisha said. "He dropped her." 

The Jeffersons said if the 6-year-old had not acted quickly, and if her older sister had not run to her defense, the outcome could have been far worse. 

The alleged kidnapper is believed to live at the same apartment complex as the Jeffersons.

The alleged kidnapper is believed to live at the same apartment complex as the Jeffersons. (FOX 26 Houston)

FOX 26 reported the Jeffersons alerted their building management and the police. 

Despite the 10-year-old identifying the man, police lacked substantial evidence to arrest him, according to FOX 26 Houston. Paulisha said the 6-year-old was not able to identify the man herself because he grabbed her from behind.

The yard the girls were playing in. 

The yard the girls were playing in.  (FOX 26)

"The detectives were kind of understanding. They have kids. They were mad themselves that the DA didn’t want to pick it up," Isaiah said.

The Jeffersons are looking into counseling for their daughters while the investigation remains ongoing.

"It’s terrifying. It’s something that’s terrifying, your kids can't play outside anymore, and I don’t feel safe," Paulisha said. 

Rachel Paik is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant.