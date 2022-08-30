Houston girl, 6, escapes kidnapping suspect with head-butt; parents: 'It's terrifying'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 6-year-old fought off a man who attempted to kidnap her from her yard in Houston, her parents said.

Isaiah and Paulisha Jefferson allowed their 6- and 10-year-old daughters to play outside Friday afternoon, when the disturbing events unfolded.

"Less than 10 minutes later, my kids come running back into the house saying somebody tried to snatch them," Isaiah Jefferson told FOX 26.

A man believed to live in the same apartment complex as the Jeffersons grabbed the 6-year-old. Paulisha says her daughter defended herself by head-butting the man.

VIDEO SHOWS OHIO GIRL, 6, ESCAPING FROM KIDNAPPING SUSPECT AS SHE TOOK OUT TRASH

"When he grabbed her, she screamed, she threw her head back, and she butted him in the face, which I'm so proud of," Paulisha said. "He dropped her."

The Jeffersons said if the 6-year-old had not acted quickly, and if her older sister had not run to her defense, the outcome could have been far worse.

FOX 26 reported the Jeffersons alerted their building management and the police.

COLORADO MOM ACCUSED OF PLOTTING WITH QANON SUPPORTERS TO KIDNAP HER SON FROM FOSTER HOME

Despite the 10-year-old identifying the man, police lacked substantial evidence to arrest him, according to FOX 26 Houston. Paulisha said the 6-year-old was not able to identify the man herself because he grabbed her from behind.

"The detectives were kind of understanding. They have kids. They were mad themselves that the DA didn’t want to pick it up," Isaiah said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jeffersons are looking into counseling for their daughters while the investigation remains ongoing.

"It’s terrifying. It’s something that’s terrifying, your kids can't play outside anymore, and I don’t feel safe," Paulisha said.