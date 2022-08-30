Houston teen dead, sister injured from shooting; possible suspect shoots himself

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two sisters were shot Monday night in Houston, leaving one dead and the other hospitalized, and the suspected shooter shot himself, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The two women shot were identified as Redha Sayed, 18, and 20-year-old Mahenoor Sayed.

Redha Sayed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The women may have been involved in an altercation with a male before the shooting, authorities said. He allegedly shot them and fled in a vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

On Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said a possible suspect was located by deputies.

He was sitting in a parked car outside a grocery store when he shot himself, he said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No deputies were injured or fired their weapons, Gonzalez said.