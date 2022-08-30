Expand / Collapse search
Houston teen dead, sister injured from shooting; possible suspect shoots himself

A possible murder suspect was approached by Harris County deputies before he shot himself, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two sisters were shot Monday night in Houston, leaving one dead and the other hospitalized, and the suspected shooter shot himself, authorities said. 

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The two women shot were identified as Redha Sayed, 18, and 20-year-old Mahenoor Sayed.

Redha Sayed was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A woman was shot and killed in Houston Monday and her sister was wounded and hospitalized, authorities said. 

The women may have been involved in an altercation with a male before the shooting, authorities said. He allegedly shot them and fled in a vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. 

On Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said a possible suspect was located by deputies. 

He was sitting in a parked car outside a grocery store when he shot himself, he said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

No deputies were injured or fired their weapons, Gonzalez said. 

