Shooting at DC Metro train platform leaves 3 injured after fight

A woman and two teenagers were shot at the Benning Road metro station in northeast Washington, D.C. Thursday morning.

Police say there is "no ongoing threat" at this time and have identified the victims as a 34-year-old woman and two 15-year-old boys. The teen possibly suffering life-threatening injuries is believed to be the intended target. The woman and other teen are expected to be okay.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 9 a.m. after a physical altercation between the severely injured teen and three others. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the teen. Stray bullets struck the other two victims who were sitting on a nearby bench, police say.

All three suspects appear to be juveniles and were wearing dark clothing and puffy coats. No weapons were recovered at the scene. Authorities have notified school resource officers about possible student involvement.

Metro officials say Silver and Blue line trains are bypassing the station. Silver Line trains will operate between Ashburn and Stadium Armory and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Stadium Armory and Addison Road. Shuttle buses have been requested.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident happened the morning after a person was shot and killed by an off-duty FBI agent at the Metro Center station in downtown D.C., according to FOX 5 DC.