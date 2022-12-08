Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Shooting at DC Metro train platform leaves 3 injured after fight

DC metro shooting victims identified as a woman, teenager and child

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Authorities provide update on DC Metro station shooting that injured 3 Video

Authorities provide update on DC Metro station shooting that injured 3

Three shot at Benning Road Metro station after juvenile gunman opened fire during a fight.

A woman and two teenagers were shot at the Benning Road metro station in northeast Washington, D.C. Thursday morning.

Police say there is "no ongoing threat" at this time and have identified the victims as a 34-year-old woman and two 15-year-old boys. The teen possibly suffering life-threatening injuries is believed to be the intended target. The woman and other teen are expected to be okay.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 9 a.m. after a physical altercation between the severely injured teen and three others. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the teen. Stray bullets struck the other two victims who were sitting on a nearby bench, police say. 

All three suspects appear to be juveniles and were wearing dark clothing and puffy coats. No weapons were recovered at the scene. Authorities have notified school resource officers about possible student involvement.

Metro officials say Silver and Blue line trains are bypassing the station. Silver Line trains will operate between Ashburn and Stadium Armory and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Stadium Armory and Addison Road. Shuttle buses have been requested.

  • DC metro shooting
    Image 1 of 3

    Authorities say three people have been shot at the Benning Road Station in northeast D.C. (FOX 5 DC)

  • Aftermath of DC metro shooting
    Image 2 of 3

    Metro lines interrupted after shooting at DC station.  (FOX 5 DC)

  • DC metro shooting photo
    Image 3 of 3

    Victims identified as a woman, teenager and child. The teen boy is possibly suffering life-threatening injuries following a DC Metro station shooting. (FOX 5 DC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident happened the morning after a person was shot and killed by an off-duty FBI agent at the Metro Center station in downtown D.C., according to FOX 5 DC.