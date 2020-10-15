County sheriff’s office recommends firing detective for Facebook posts mocking Seattle protesters hit by car

The King County Sheriff’s Office recommended this week that one of its detectives be fired for a series of Facebook posts that appeared to mock protesters hit by a car earlier this summer.

Detective Mike Brown was placed on leave in July while the King County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state investigated the offensive posts. One of those included an image showing a car hitting a group of people with the caption: “All lives splatter” and “Keep your (expletive) off the road.”

The posts came after driver Dawit Kelete, struck two Black Lives Matter protesters on a Seattle freeway closed off for anti-police demonstrations. Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, was killed. Diaz Love, 32, from Portland, Ore., was seriously injured.

On Tuesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office said it had concluded its investigation into the Facebook posts and the findings were sent to Undersheriff Patti Cole-Tindall for review.

The sheriff’s office said Cole-Tindall is recommending Brown’s employment at KCSO be terminated based on the evidence.

Brown, who has been with the department for 40 years, was served on Tuesday with the investigation’s findings.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott told Fox News that Brown has 14 days to respond, and that a meeting between the department and his union representatives is pending.

Meanwhile, an investigation is continuing into the conduct of other KCSO employees who may have responded to Brown’s Facebook posts, the sheriff’s office said.