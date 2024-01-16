Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Sex trafficking convict dead after suspected Indiana prison fight

Mario Waters, 35, had been detained in Terre Haute since last April

Associated Press
Published
An inmate has died following an apparent fight with another inmate at a federal prison in western Indiana, officials said.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said inmate Mario Waters, 35, was found unresponsive about 12:20 a.m. Monday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute following a "perceived altercation" with another inmate.

Despite life-saving efforts, Waters was later pronounced dead Monday at a Terre Haute hospital.

Sex trafficking convict Mario Waters was reportedly killed in a fight at an Indiana prison.

The FBI has been notified about Waters’ death, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Waters was sentenced in the Eastern District of Arkansas to life for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. He had been incarcerated at the high-security federal prison in Terre Haute since April 21, 2023, the Tribune-Star reported.

Terre Haute is a located about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.