Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Child porn convict found dead in Michigan prison

Milan prison officials declined to comment further on Romio Hawkins' death

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Indiana man serving a 20-year sentence for producing child abuse images died at a federal prison in Michigan, authorities said Tuesday.

Romio Hawkins, 26, was found unresponsive Monday at the Milan prison, and life-saving efforts were not successful, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

CALIFORNIA INMATE'S DEATH AFTER PRISON ASSAULT BEING INVESTIGATED AS HOMICIDE

"We have no additional information to provide," the prison said in response to questions about the manner of Hawkins' death.

Michigan crime

A convicted child pornographer has been found dead in a southern Michigan prison. (Fox News)

Hawkins, who was from Portage, Indiana, had been at Milan for 13 months after pleading guilty in 2022 to producing child sexual abuse images.

Hawkins was accused of manipulating a teen girl to send him sexual images of a younger child. In a court filing, prosecutors acknowledged that he had "serious mental health issues" and a difficult childhood but said those conditions didn't excuse his actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Milan is a low-security prison, 50 miles southwest of Detroit.