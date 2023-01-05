Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Severe weather pounds West Coast, bringing dangerous impacts

Windy weather has brought power outages to thousands of customers

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

More heavy rain, wind and mountain snow continue to pound the West Coast.  

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE SHOW EXACTLY WHY NO DRIVER SHOULD IGNORE ROAD CLOSED SIGNS

Rain forecast in California over the next week

Rain forecast in California over the next week (Credit: Fox News)

Flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides will all be a risk for the next several days, bringing dangerous impacts for millions of residents.  

A flood watch in Central California through Friday morning

A flood watch in Central California through Friday morning (Credit: Fox News)

Widespread winds of over 50 mph will weaken trees and bring the risk of power outages, especially along the coast.  

Wind alerts through Thursday afternoon across California

Wind alerts through Thursday afternoon across California (Credit: Fox News)

The storm system lingering across the Great Lakes will bring some snow, rain and ice to the region.  

Warm temperatures are sticking around for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic

Warm temperatures are sticking around for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Warm temperatures stick around for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, making it feel more like spring instead of early January. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."