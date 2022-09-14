Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed's conviction should be vacated, prosecutors reportedly argue

Prosecutors reportedly asking for new trial in light of new evidence after a year-long investigation

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Baltimore prosecutors are arguing that Adnan Syed, subject of the Peabody Award-winning "Serial" podcast who was convicted of murdering a 17-year-old girl in 2000, should have his conviction vacated, according to reports.

Syed was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Hae Min Lee but has maintained his innocence. 

"[F]or all the reasons set forth below, the State no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction," Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby's office, which is leading an investigation into Syed's case, told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday after filing a motion in Baltimore City Circuit Court stating that new evidence has been found in the case after a year-long investigation.

The motion also states that the new evidence includes information on two other suspects who may have been involved in Lee's murder – one of whom allegedly had a motive to kill the 17-year-old.

Prosecutors are requesting Adnan Syed's murder convicted be vacated.

Prosecutors are requesting Adnan Syed's murder convicted be vacated. (Carlos Barria)

‘SERIAL’ KILLER ADNAN SYED HAS CONVICTION REINSTATED IN RULING

"This information was not available to the Defendant in his trial in 2000, and the State believes it would have provided persuasive support substantiating the defense that another person was responsible for the victim’s death," the motion states, according to WSJ.

TRUE CRIME PODCASTS FROM FOX NEWS

The 2014 "Serial" podcast casting doubt on Syed's conviction became the most downloaded podcast of all time – and the investigation into his claims of innocence led to a hearing in which his attorneys challenged the evidence against him.

  • Convicted murderer Adnan Syed arrives at the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2016.
    Image 1 of 2

    Adnan Syed is the subject of the award-winning "Serial" podcast. (Carlos Barria)

  • Adnan Syed is pictured behind bars
    Image 2 of 2

    Adnan Syed was convicted of murder in 2000. (Carlos Barria)

Now, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office is asking for a new trial and recommending Syed's release in the meantime, WSJ reported.

Mosby's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Robert Gearty contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.