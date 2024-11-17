Expand / Collapse search
US

SEE IT: Two New York State Patrol cars smashed by alleged drunk driver

The New York State Police said that the DUI incident was 'disappointing'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
close
Two New York State Police vehicles were struck by an alleged drunk driver while they were investigating another drunk driving incident.

According to a release from the New York State Police, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at approximately 12 a.m., two troopers were struck by a 2004 gray Toyota RAV4 on the parkway in Babylon, New York.

The crash came as the two troopers were investigating a 2018 GMC Arcadia that struck a Department of Transportation light tower in a work zone.

Crash

A drunk driver, who was driving a grey Toyota RAV4, struck two New York State Police vehicles. (New York State Police)

Authorities said that while they were investigating the other incident, Jaikaran Ramrookum, 72, struck the patrol vehicles.

The first car was launched into the second car, police said.

Photos from the state police showed the cruisers as well as the SUV seriously damaged following the crash.

Police cruiser in crash

Police said that all drivers were taken to nearby hospitals and treated for minor injuries. (New York State Police)

The troopers rushed to the aid of the civilians involved in the accident, only to realize after that they themselves had suffered some minor injuries.

"It was only after their adrenaline began to subside that they recognized their own injuries," the release said.

All parties were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police car involved in crash

Jaikaran Ramrookum, 73, was operating the 2004 gray Toyota RAV4 and was charged with Driving Under the Influence (Unclassified Misdemeanor). (New York State Police)

Ramrookum was charged with Driving Under the Influence (Unclassified Misdemeanor).

The New York State Police described the incident as "disappointing," reminding drivers to not drive under the influence.

"This situation is a serious and unfortunate one. It is disappointing when individuals make choices that endanger the lives of others, especially those who are working to improve our roadways and protect the public. This incident serves as a reminder to drivers to not only drive sober but to be aware of their surroundings, slow down and move over," the release said.

"It is important to remember that impaired driving is a serious offense that is 100% preventable with devastating consequences. It is crucial to make responsible choices and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," it said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the New York State Police for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.