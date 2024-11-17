SEE IT: Two New York State Patrol cars smashed by alleged drunk driver

Two New York State Police vehicles were struck by an alleged drunk driver while they were investigating another drunk driving incident.

According to a release from the New York State Police, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at approximately 12 a.m., two troopers were struck by a 2004 gray Toyota RAV4 on the parkway in Babylon, New York.

The crash came as the two troopers were investigating a 2018 GMC Arcadia that struck a Department of Transportation light tower in a work zone.

Authorities said that while they were investigating the other incident, Jaikaran Ramrookum, 72, struck the patrol vehicles.

The first car was launched into the second car, police said.

Photos from the state police showed the cruisers as well as the SUV seriously damaged following the crash.

The troopers rushed to the aid of the civilians involved in the accident, only to realize after that they themselves had suffered some minor injuries.

"It was only after their adrenaline began to subside that they recognized their own injuries," the release said.

All parties were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Ramrookum was charged with Driving Under the Influence (Unclassified Misdemeanor).

The New York State Police described the incident as "disappointing," reminding drivers to not drive under the influence.

"This situation is a serious and unfortunate one. It is disappointing when individuals make choices that endanger the lives of others, especially those who are working to improve our roadways and protect the public. This incident serves as a reminder to drivers to not only drive sober but to be aware of their surroundings, slow down and move over," the release said.

"It is important to remember that impaired driving is a serious offense that is 100% preventable with devastating consequences. It is crucial to make responsible choices and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," it said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the New York State Police for comment.